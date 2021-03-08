North Carolina State School Board

-
The North Carolina Court of Appeals will hear arguments today in a case that pits a for-profit education company against the State Board of Education. At…
Charter schools in North Carolina may soon be able to expand without getting approval from the State Board of Education. Currently, if an established…
This is a story about choice. And it starts in the lunch line at Arapahoe Charter School in Pamlico County when students choose between pizza and french…
The State Board of Education has given final approval to 23 charter schools to open this fall.Last year, 63 applicants began the process of applying to…
Schools affiliated with the non-profit North Carolina New Schools Project continue to show great promise in helping fight the state's dropout problem.Dave…