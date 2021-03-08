-
Iranian airstrikes on two U.S. military bases in Iraq yesterday marked a response to the assassination of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani. In the past…
-
Iranian airstrikes on two U.S. military bases in Iraq yesterday marked a response to the assassination of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani. In the past…
-
The top military leader of the North Carolina National Guard is soon leaving the post he's held most of this decade.Gov. Roy Cooper announced this week…
-
Nearly 3,000 members of the North Carolina National Guard are in the middle of a massive training exercise near Death Valley, California.The Guard's 30th…
-
As a young man, David Goforth served in the National Guard throughout the 1980s. He enjoyed weekends practicing drills at Fort Bragg until he came upon a…
-
North Carolina legislators are considering a bill that allows the North Carolina National Guard to arm its service members at recruiting centers.State…
-
The N.C. National Guard will commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II with a ceremony Friday honoring 16 members of the 30th Infantry…
-
More than a hundred North Carolina Air and Army National Guard units are trying to reschedule training time they missed during the government shutdown.…
-
When the United States Supreme Court struck down the federal Defense of Marriage Act, it opened a lot of doors for gay couples. In its wake, President…
-
When the United States Supreme Court struck down the federal Defense of Marriage Act, it opened a lot of doors for gay couples. In its wake, President…