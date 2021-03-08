Nobel Peace Prize

-
Oliver Smithies, who won the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine in 2007, died Tuesday at UNC Hospitals. He was 91.Smithies was UNC Chapel Hill’s…
-
-
Dr. Robert Lefkowitz has won the Nobel Prize in chemistry. He’s a principal investigator and faculty member at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute at Duke…
-
