NC Voices: Tomorrow's Energy

Eric Hodge hosts a one-hour digest of the Energy Series stories that aired April 12-23, 2010 .
North Carolina could get most of the energy it needs as a state from renewable sources including solar and wind. That's according to a report published…
Over the last three years, North Carolina has seen exponential growth in the use of solar power- from a few panels on homeowners' roofs to heat hot water…
New businesses to help save the planet are popping up everyday. As a result, your ability to do environmental good may be closer to your finger tips than…
If you’ve been tuned in to Morning Edition this past week or so, you’ve been hearing a series of reports about energy from WUNC’s reporters. The series,…
North Carolina has topped many lists in the past few years. It's one of the fastest growing states and ranks high for its business climate. But in energy…
Universities like UNC Chapel Hill, Duke, and NC State are among the largest electricity users in the state. Some produce their own power, some buy their…
Most energy consumers know what they pay for electricity. But very few of us know why we pay what we do. Who decides what a kilowatt should cost? And how…
Energy companies are predicting that the need for power will grow in North Carolina in the coming years. With climate legislation likely, they are turning…