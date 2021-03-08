NC Symphony Broadcast

-
At its premiere in Paris in 1913 Igor Stravinsky's "The Rite of Spring" caused a near-riot. There's debate over whether it was the unconventional ballet…
"A musical mystery. Sir Edward Elgar's 'Enigma Variations' have confounded music scholars and music fans since its premiere. Elgar tells us that the theme…
The second in the series of August broadcast concerts by the North Carolina Symphony features two works by American composers, Aaron Copland and Charles…
Our first North Carolina Symphony broadcast for the 2013 Summer season presents the Symphony's Music Director Grant Llewellyn conducting Sibelius's…