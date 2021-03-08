NC Department of Public Instruction

-
At the start of the next school year, North Carolina middle and high school students will have a new tool to report threats to school safety. State…
-
State Superintendent Mark Johnson and the Department of Public Instruction are taking steps to reduce the amount of time North Carolina students spend…
-
In June, a panel of North Carolina judges will hear a case that pits Republican against Republican in a power struggle over who should steer the…
-
Senate Leader Phil Berger is criticizing the Department of Public Instruction for a budget it proposed in January. Documents show the department wanted to…
-
Rural communities across North Carolina have been working hard to re-build their economies and prepare a future workforce.In Vance County, the public…
-
Rural counties across the state are not experiencing the economic recovery underway in the Triangle, Triad or in the Charlotte Mecklenburg region. The…
-
A failed charter school in Lenoir County mismanaged hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to the state auditor’s office.Kinston Charter Academy…
-
Slightly fewer teachers left North Carolina last year than the year before, but more left because they were dissatisfied with teaching or wanted to teach…
-
Consider the school bus. It’s big and yellow, a loud diesel engine spewing black smoke into the air. Lots of old gum under the seats. Maybe a surly but…