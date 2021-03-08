NC Court of Appeals

-
Lawmakers recently passed a bill reducing the size of the North Carolina Court of Appeals. Republicans said the court's caseload is down, but Democrats…
The General Assembly has completed the override of the governor's veto of a measure reducing the state Court of Appeals from 15 judges to 12.The Senate…
The Republican-led General Assembly passed House Bill 239 Tuesday, a measure to reduce the size of the North Carolina Court of Appeals from 15 to 12…
The North Carolina Court of Appeals sent back to a lower court on Tuesday a case over who decides how death row prisoners are executed. The court says the…