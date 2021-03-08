NC Charter Schools

-
A state senate committee has approved a bill giving four North Carolina communities the power to create their own charter schools. Critics say the…
As profit-driven charter school management companies seek growth opportunities, one of the country's largest for-profit firms is lobbying North Carolina…
The State Board of Education meets Wednesday and Thursday this week, and charter schools occupy much of the agenda. The board will vote on a policy that…
June Atkinson has served as the state superintendent for almost a decade. During her tenure there have been a number of significant changes to the state’s…
The state House of Representatives has sent Gov. Pat McCrory a bill updating laws on charter schools. This comes over the objections of Democrats who…
For many, teaching is a calling. For others, like Eric and Carice Sanchez, it’s something a little more than that.“It’s during the honeymoon during the…
Citing poor performance and compliance problems, the State Board of Education voted to not renew the charters of two schools in Carrboro and Morehead…
When founders Jane Miller and Rhonda Franklin got the news that their charter school may not be around next year, they were overcome with the same…
In the wake of the most recent General Assembly session, some teachers across the state are expressing concern about policies that affect the classroom,…