NC Chamber of Commerce

-
The North Carolina Chamber is again denying any involvement with helping to write the controversial state law known as HB2."The North Carolina Chamber had…
-
Business leaders, bankers and policy-makers gathered in Research Triangle Park for the annual Economic Forecast Forum sponsored by the North Carolina…
-
North Carolina lawmakers, business leaders and economists are touting a positive economic outlook for 2014.Governor Pat McCrory gives a lot of credit for…
-
More than 1,000 leaders in business, government, education and non-profits are gathering this morning in Research Triangle Park for the 12th annual…