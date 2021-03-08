-
Environmental groups have filed a lawsuit challenging plans for a toll bridge on the Outer Banks.The complaint filed Tuesday from the Southern…
-
The state Department of Transportation has the first of many approvals it needs for a new toll bridge to the northern Outer Banks.The Mid-Currituck Bridge…
-
A group of residents and visitors is asking the new North Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary to consider alternatives to building a proposed…
-
A controversial bridge project that would make the northern Outer Banks more accessible could happen earlier than expected.The Mid-Currituck Bridge has…