The State Employees Association of North Carolina, or SEANC, wants Democrat Janet Cowell to resign --- either from her elected job as treasurer, or her…
State Treasurer Janet Cowell has come under fire for her role as a public official working in the private sector.Cowell, a Democrat, was elected as…
State Treasurer Janet Cowell will not seek re-election in 2016. The former Raleigh City Council member was first elected to the statewide post in 2008.…
North Carolina’s 2015 Debt Affordability Study shows the state is ready to begin issuing debt again and making big investments.State Treasurer Janet…
State Treasurer Janet Cowell is meeting with legislators this short session to push her proposed pension investment reforms. But the reforms don’t include…
There's a good chance Treasurer Janet Cowell will give up sole control of the state pension fund.A commission set up to review North Carolina’s Retirement…
An Ohio-based financial services company claims North Carolina’s Pension Fund is one of the worst managed in the country. Benchmark Financial Services was…
Financial literacy is a growing part of the K-through-12 curriculum across the state. But Hillside High School in Durham has taken the charge to the next…
On Tuesday, North Carolina voters will elect a new governor. They'll also make selections for Council of State offices. Isaac-Davy Aronson has this look…