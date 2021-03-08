-
Fourteen dams failed in South Carolina as a result of heavy storms in the region. North Carolina escaped that fate this time around.Bridget Munger of the…
Reservoirs are full and over-flowering after North Carolina received 15-inches of rain in the past week.State Climatologist Ryan Boyles says that's about…
Farmers across eastern North Carolina are assessing crop damage following heavy rains and flooding. Some growers have lost entire fields while others will…
Many farmers in eastern North Carolina continue to assess crop damage following weekend storms. Flooded fields are expected to result in depleted peanut,…
Along the North Carolina coast, Hyde County remained under a state of emergency Monday evening with rain expected to continue through the night.About…
Several storms, including Hurricane Joaquin, have brought heavy rains, strong winds, and high tides to North Carolina. It's causing flooding, saturated…
The story weather didn't stop the party at the International Bluegrass Music Association festivities in Raleigh last night. The IBMA Awards show went on…
Gov. Pat McCrory declared a state of emergency on Thursday morning as weather forecasters eyed the path of a large hurricane that may strike the Carolinas…