Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Behind Closed Doors Yet In Plain Sight: Human Trafficking In North Carolina

A woman waiting for a commuter train.
Pxhere
/
There are 40.3 million victims of human trafficking globally, with hundreds of thousands in the United States, according to estimates from the International Labor Organization.

Human trafficking continues to be an insidious and widespread problem in North Carolina. The  exploitation of people for sex or for labor can happen in a wide range of situations, from illicit massage parlors to farm operations or even well-frequented restaurants.

Law enforcement, non-profit organizations and academic groups have made significant progress in tackling the issue in North Carolina, however more work and awareness is needed to curb the trends. Host Frank Stasio speaks with experts who paint a picture of human trafficking in North Carolina and around the country. Retired Major Rick Hoffman, formally with the Raleigh Police Department, founded Iris Training to educate members of the law enforcement and criminal justice communities about how to effectively identify and intervene in human trafficking cases. Margaret Henderson is a lecturer and researcher at the UNC School of Government who works with local governments to involve them in preventing human trafficking in their communities.

Christy Croft is the prevention education program manager with North Carolina Coalition Against Sexual Assault (NCCASA); and Samantha Floyd is co-founder of Justice Consulting and a human trafficking consultant with the State Department. Hoffman, Henderson, Croft and Floyd share the biggest challenges in tackling human trafficking and the multi-pronged solutions that are being developed.

If you believe you may have information about a trafficking situation call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsHuman TraffickingRick HoffmanMargaret HendersonChristy CroftSamantha Floyd
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories