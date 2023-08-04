Bringing The World Home To You

Politics

US Rep. Kathy Manning injured in a car accident and released from hospital

WUNC | By Associated Press
Published August 4, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT
Kathy Manning
Naomi Prioleau
/
WUNC

U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, a North Carolina Democrat, was injured in a car accident Thursday in her district and was treated at a hospital, her office said.

The second-term congresswoman was traveling in Greensboro in a car driven by a staff member when the accident occurred between 9 and 9:30 a.m., according to a news release and a spokesperson.

“They sustained non life-threatening injuries, were taken to the hospital, and have been discharged,” the news release said.

Manning was on her way to High Point for a roundtable discussion on gun violence, spokesperson Gia Scirrotto said. The news release thanks first responders and health care workers.

Scirrotto said that the staff member driving was not at fault but didn’t have other details. Greensboro police didn’t immediately respond to an email.

Manning, who was first elected to Congress in 2020, represents north-central North Carolina’s 6th Congressional District, which covers Guilford, Rockingham and Caswell counties and part of Forsyth County.

