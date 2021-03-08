-
This week, Duke University is hosting a conference with the world's foremost experts in light-based technologies.The science of photonics studies how…
-
There's a fascinating conference happening Thursday and Friday at the Haw River Ballroom in Saxapahaw. It's called SwitchPoint. This is the conference for…
-
It is a great time to become a physician in the U.S. There is a growing need for doctors of all kinds, so if you invest in medical school, chances are,…
-
A gathering in Durham today marks the launch of the Duke Institute for Health Innovation. Leaders in healthcare, education and government will participate…