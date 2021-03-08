-
Harris Teeter or Food Lion? Earth Fare or Ingles? Lowes Foods or Lowe’s lumber yard? Groceries matter a lot to North Carolinians. And for good reason —…
-
As more people adhere to social distancing guidelines, there's one truly essential place where it's tougher to follow the rules: the grocery store.The…
-
As Raleigh's housing boom continues, the downtown area is set to get its first grocery store in decades.The company that manages Seaboard Station, a…
-
There is a fresh food movement underway and the competition is getting tasty!One of the most dominant and well-known fresh food grocery store brands in…
-
Harris Teeter shareholders have approved a plan for Kroger to acquire the Matthews-based grocery chain. Harris Teeter officials said in a statement that…
-
Two of the largest grocery store chains in North Carolina announced their merger Tuesday. Kroger is buying North Carolina-based Harris Teeter in a deal…