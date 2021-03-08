-
The Greensboro City Council passed a resolution this week that officially apologizes for the police’s role in a tragedy often referred to as the…
-
Forty-one years ago next month, a group of Ku Klux Klansmen and members of the American Nazi Party shot and killed five people at an anti-Klan march in…
-
More than four decades after the Greensboro Massacre, the city formally apologizes for the role of city police. On Nov. 3, 1979, a caravan of Ku Klux…
-
Updated at 3:50 p.m. on October 7, 2020The Greensboro City Council has voted to apologize for the city's role in one of the most violent events in its…
-
On Nov. 3, 1979, a caravan of Ku Klux Klansmen and American Nazi Party members pulled out weapons and killed five people protesting at an anti-Klan march…
-
On Nov. 3, 1979, a caravan of Ku Klux Klansmen and American Nazi Party members pulled out weapons and killed five people protesting at an anti-Klan march…
-
As a law student in 1969, Flint Taylor wanted to make a difference in the fight for civil and human rights. He and other young lawyers teamed up and…
-
As a law student in 1969, Flint Taylor wanted to make a difference in the fight for civil and human rights. He and other young lawyers teamed up and…
-
Ahead of the 40th anniversary of the Greensboro Massacre, local pastors are requesting the the city council issue an apology for the events that led to…
-
This week's Criminal podcast examines the history of the 1979 clash in North Carolina now known by many as the Greensboro Massacre, which left five people…