-
The percentage of North Carolina students testing at grade level on state standardized tests moved up last school year. That means fewer schools will be…
-
More public school students passed their standardized exams last year than in the previous year, in part because of changes to the grading scale that made…
-
It’s hard to find bad news in this year’s graduation report from the Department of Public Instruction. More than 83 percent of high school students who…
-
North Carolina’s high school graduation rate is inching up. For the first time last year, the state ranked better than the national average. But still,…
-
Duke is leading the Atlantic Coast Conference in a statistic not frequently reported in the sports pages. The Blue Devils topped the league in the…
-
Social workers in Cumberland County are contacting high school dropouts this summer in an attempt to bring them back to class. Natasha Scott is the…
-
Governor Bev Perdue and state education officials are touting the state’s improved high school graduation rate - and criticizing Republicans for making…