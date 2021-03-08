-
Some North Carolina lawmakers want to help the state make a name for itself in oyster farming.Currently, oyster aquaculture is a cottage industry. North…
-
When the state announced earlier this month that the Red Drum fishery was closed, it was problematic for commercial fishermen. Commercially speaking, Red…
-
If Congress passes the president's proposed 2015 budget, North Carolina's coast could lose a century-old marine lab.The National Oceanic and Atmospheric…
-
The endangered Atlantic Sturgeon is slowly making a comeback along the North Carolina coast. The ocean fish needs to come into coastal rivers to spawn.…