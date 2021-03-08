-
Tinkering with the family car used to be good training for getting a job at a body shop or a garage. But the vehicles rolling off assembly lines these…
-
Aspiring defense contractors are in Fayetteville for this year's annual Defense and Economic Development Trade Show. Companies will be at Fayetteville…
-
Fayetteville Technical Community College opens a new office on Fort Bragg Wednesday morning. Officials from the school and the Army say the new facility…
-
A defense trade show today and tomorrow in Fayetteville seeks to encourage collaboration between the defense industry and local businesses. Scott Dorney…