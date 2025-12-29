Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

UNC civil rights law luminary Ted Shaw on the legacy of Thurgood Marshall. Plus, the PBS documentary 'Becoming Thurgood.'

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published December 29, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Thurgood Marshall in front of the Supreme Court
Library of Congress
Thurgood Marshall in front of the Supreme Court.

Today on Due South, a conversation with Ted Shaw, a law professor and director of the UNC Center for Civil Rights who once led the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and argued cases in front of the Supreme Court. Shaw talks with Leoneda Inge about the battles he fought then and the resonance they have now, and about his deep connection to civil rights legal legend Thurgood Marshall.

Then, Leoneda talks with the director and an executive producer of the PBS documentary “Becoming Thurgood” – about the life and immense impact of the civil rights attorney turned U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall. (This episode originally aired September 9, 2025.)

Theodore “Ted” M. Shaw, the Julius L. Chambers Distinguished Professor of Law, and Director of the UNC Center for Civil Rights, at the UNC School of Law

Alexis Aggrey, Director and Producer, “Becoming Thurgood: America's Social Architect”

Travis Mitchell, Executive Producer, “Becoming Thurgood: America's Social Architect”

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
