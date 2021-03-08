-
Two minutes and 40 seconds of lightning-fast picking propelled bluegrass music into the mainstream. "Foggy Mountain Breakdown" written by Earl Scruggs and…
We've teamed up with Come Hear NC on a podcast series that explores North Carolina music one song at a time. This week, Executive Director of Pinecone…
Earl Scruggs is considered one of the most influential banjo players of all time. He made a name for himself performing with Bill Monroe’s band on the…
