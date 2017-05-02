Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Earl Scruggs: A Bluegrass Banjo Legend

earl_resized.png
David Hoffman
/
Earl Scruggs and his sons playing with Bob Dylan.

Earl Scruggs is considered one of the most influential banjo players of all time. He made a name for himself performing with Bill Monroe’s band on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry in the mid-1940s. Scruggs went on to compose seminal records like “Foggy Mountain Breakdown” and “The Ballad of Jed Clampett.”

The new book “Earl Scruggs: Banjo Icon” (Rowman & Littlefield/2017) traces Scrugg’s story from his origins on a farm outside Shelby, North Carolina, to his rise as a bluegrass icon. Host Frank Stasio talks with the book’s co-author Gordon Castelnero. Castelnero reads Saturday, May 6 at the Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, N.C at 2 p.m.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsBluegrassBanjoBluegrass Hall of FameEarl ScruggsGrand Ole Opry“Foggy Mountain Breakdown”“The Ballad of Jed Clampett.”Gordon Castelnero“Earl Scruggs: Banjo Icon”
Stay Connected
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio