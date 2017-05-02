Earl Scruggs: A Bluegrass Banjo Legend

Earl Scruggs is considered one of the most influential banjo players of all time. He made a name for himself performing with Bill Monroe’s band on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry in the mid-1940s. Scruggs went on to compose seminal records like “Foggy Mountain Breakdown” and “The Ballad of Jed Clampett.”

The new book “Earl Scruggs: Banjo Icon” (Rowman & Littlefield/2017) traces Scrugg’s story from his origins on a farm outside Shelby, North Carolina, to his rise as a bluegrass icon. Host Frank Stasio talks with the book’s co-author Gordon Castelnero. Castelnero reads Saturday, May 6 at the Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, N.C at 2 p.m.