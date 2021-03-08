-
Law enforcement officials want North Carolinians to think twice before drinking and getting behind the wheel of a car or boat.The State Highway Patrol and…
House lawmakers have passed a bill that would change the way habitual DWI status is determined.Right now, a driver must be convicted of four DWIs within a…
North Carolina is among 33 states that face penalties for not complying with federal regulations designed to crack down on drunken drivers. President…
The driver of the tractor-trailer involved in yesterday's multi-vehicle crash on I-40 has been arrested on multiple charges. Three people died in the…