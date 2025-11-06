Halloween is over. Here’s how to compost your pumpkins
The city of Durham is encouraging people to compost pumpkins after Halloween.
Pumpkins and other food waste that end up in landfills break down and emit methane, a potent greenhouse gas that contributes to climate warming.
" If you're not already composting in your backyard, these drop off locations are cost effective and a helpful way to divert food waste from landfills," said Muriel Williman, senior assistant solid waste manager at the city of Durham.
Williman estimates that last year, Durham collected about a ton, or 2,000 pounds, of "decorative squash" like jack-o-lanterns.
The North Carolina Compost Council created this online tool to find drop off locations. Williman is the board president of the council.
Where to drop off pumpkins:
- Durham residents can drop off pumpkins at no charge at the Waste Disposal and Recycling Center at 2115 E Club Blvd. from November 3 through December 1 during business hours.
- According to the Carrboro Farmer's Market, visitors can now drop off their compost, including pumpkins, in the bins behind Carrboro Town Hall at any time.
- Different farmer's markets will accept compost, including the Eno River Farmer's Market in Hillsborough on Saturday mornings.
- Some local farms use pumpkins and other vegetables to feed their animals or as compost to enrich the soil. Heelside Farm in Johnston County and Freedom Ranch in Vance County are both accepting such donations.
- In Wake and Orange counties, there are different convenience centers run by the county, like this facility in Apex or Eubanks Rd Waste & Recycling Center in Chapel Hill.
Composting in your backyard
Williman also encourages people to use this as an opportunity to start composting at home.
According to a composting page from city of Durham, composting requires air, water, nitrogen (or in this case, a pumpkin), and carbon (leaves, which are abundant this time of year).
" This time of year is a great way to start your own backyard pile. You've got all the ingredients you need," said Williman. "(It would be nice to) start a nice big compost so that in the spring, when we want to plant our flowers... that compost is ready to go."