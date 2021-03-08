Duke Football

-
Duke University will play sports this fall, but there won’t be any fans in the stands when balls are kicked and tackles are made.The school announced…
-
The first full weekend of college football kicks off this weekend. The slate of games includes a major-conference home battle for UNC Chapel Hill.…
-
The buildup to this year's rivalry football game between Carolina and Duke has been overshadowed, not as much by the presidential election, but by a…
-
Duke University announced today three new projects for modernizing it's football facility, the 85-year-old Wallace Wade Stadium.The project is part of an…
-
Footballs are flying once again in the Triangle, and across the state. The three ACC schools in the area have all begun practicing for the upcoming…
-
Every college football season, there’s usually one team that turns out to be a surprise. This year, it’s Duke.The Blue Devils have won ten games-- the…