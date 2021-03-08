Drop Out Rate

-
Like many rural counties, Vance County is not bustling with manufacturing jobs anymore.In fact, the largest employer in Vance County is the school…
Rural communities across North Carolina have been working hard to re-build their economies and prepare a future workforce.In Vance County, the public…
Western Vance High School near Henderson is not your traditional high school. It’s a “second chance” school for students who could not find success at…
Rural counties across the state are not experiencing the economic recovery underway in the Triangle, Triad or in the Charlotte Mecklenburg region. The…
WUNC is part of the American Graduate Project. It’s a public media initiative looking at education and the drop out crisis in North Carolina. It’s a big…
In 2009, Governor Bev Perdue and the State Department of Public Instruction took over the Halifax School System in Northeastern North Carolina. At the…
North Carolina’s high school graduation rate is inching up. For the first time last year, the state ranked better than the national average. But still,…
Education officials in Halifax County are stepping up efforts to hold parents accountable for student attendance. The county court system will host…