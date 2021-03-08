-
Jockey’s Ridge State Park in Nags Head is North Carolina’s most famous giant pile of sand—and the tallest natural sand dune in the eastern United…
The North Carolina State Ports Authority wants to study the feasibility of deeper water access at the Port of Wilmington. SPA officials say the request…
A new bill introduced in the North Carolina Senate would allow the state to offer to buy or trade the federal government for the Oregon Inlet.The…
Dredging has been suspended in the Oregon Inlet on the Outer Banks.The Army Corps of Engineers says the water is too shallow to allow the dredge access to…
Federal budget cuts are making it harder to keep a shipping channel open on the Outer Banks. Fishermen use the channel to get in and out of Oregon Inlet…
The Army Corps of Engineers is proposing changes to dredging rules in and around Beaufort Inlet on the Outer Banks. Right now, sand dredged to keep the…
The state DOT says Hatteras Inlet remains impassible in some areas as ferries prepare to switch to a busier summer schedule. A series of storms clogged…
Ferry service between Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands could resume as early as this week with an alternate route. The state Department of Transportation…
Dredging crews are set to survey the Oregon Inlet again this morning after they suspended operations due to shallow waters. Officials with the U-S Army…