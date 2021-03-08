-
The State is considering a request from the City of Greensboro to draw water from the Haw River.Tonight the Division of Water Quality will listen to…
Hurricane Irene's flood waters caused some waste water treatment plants to overflow in the eastern part of the state while cutting off power to others.…
Federal officials are recognizing the work of state water quality and transportation officials in protecting wetlands. The Federal Highway Administration…
A non-profit organization has released a report that claims private utilities are not providing affordable or healthy water to some small communities in…
Today marks the first day new pollution rules go into effect for Falls Lake. The State Division of Water Quality found Falls Lake to be impaired in…