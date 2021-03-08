Deployment

-
Charlotte resident David Englert served 21 years in the military, first in the Marines, then in the Air Force. Just before his 18-year-old son Logan left…
Sergeant First Class Kelly Rodriguez deployed more than five times in the course of her 21-year military career, serving as an Army Combat Medic in…
Sergeant Major LaMonta Caldwell spent 31 years in the Army, deploying all over the world, but the 15 months he spent fighting in Afghanistan's Korengal…
Rapid deployments are a fact of life for soldiers at Fort Bragg. Once notice is given, paratroopers have just 18 hours to prepare to go anywhere in the…
Mike Thomas was a young captain in the summer of 1990 when he got orders to deploy to Saudi Arabia as part of Operation Desert Shield. After spending nine…
More than 2,000 soldiers are deploying from Fort Bragg to Afghanistan, joining 1,500 soldiers sent there earlier this year.The Fayetteville Observer…
More than 13,000 American troops remain deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan, and units continue to cycle in and out of the two nations as part of the...
Family members and officials at Fort Bragg welcomed nearly 300 paratroopers home from Afghanistan yesterday. Operations are winding down in that country,…
About 100 North Carolina National Guard Soldiers will deploy to Egypt this week.The men and women are scheduled to spend the next nine months in the Sinai…
About 58 hundred soldiers from Fort Bragg will be deployed to Afghanistan this spring. They're headed to the southern part of the country to work with…