Triangle-based tech company Cree is feeling pressure from U.S. trade disputes with China. CEO Gregg Lowe detailed the company's fourth quarter earnings in…
Durham-based Cree, known for its LED lighting, is spinning off another company.Cree is calling the new business group the Cree Power and Radio Frequency…
Durham-based lighting company Cree recently unveiled its latest LED creation: a low-cost, energy-saving residential street light they claim can save…
Cree technology is in all types of lighting panels and fixtures, but now the Durham-based company has branded its own light bulb. Cree says its LED light…
Durham-based LED light maker Cree is acquiring one of its competitors. The company announced it's buying Wisconsin-based Ruud Lighting for around $525…