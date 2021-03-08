-
A clinical trial of active-duty military members showed for the first time that a known pain treatment can also be effectively used to treat…
Changing how the mind reacts to pain can reduce the discomfort experienced, according to scientists who study brain pathways that regulate pain. A new type of therapy aims to enhance that effect.
Editor's Note: WUNC Race and Southern Culture Reporter Leoneda Inge shares a personal account of her son, Teemer Barry, and his journey navigating sickle…
Researchers have developed a new part for a prosthetic hand: a synthetic skin that can feel pain. The electronic dermis, or “e-dermis,” fits over the…
Before coming to Fort Bragg in 2016, Phil Sussman fractured his spine in a training accident, an injury he feared would end his military career."The pain…
Warning: This segment contains a story about sexual violence.More than 100 million Americans experience chronic pain. And although that’s more than the…
