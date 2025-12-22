NC spotlights apps to support addiction recovery during the holidays

For the more than one million North Carolinians struggling with addiction, this time of year can be especially difficult. Changes in routine, added stress, and disruptions to support systems can increase the risk of relapse.

That's why North Carolina health officials are highlighting two smartphone apps designed to help people affected by substance use disorder safely navigate the season.

The first, called Connections, offers peer support forums, virtual meetings, daily check-ins, and 24/7 crisis support to those with substance use disorder.

The second app, Companion, is designed for affected families. It connects users to support groups, educational resources, and guidance on how to help those in recovery.

State health officials say access to strong support networks can help people with substance use disorder develop healthy coping strategies and get through high-risk situations.

Both apps can be downloaded for free.