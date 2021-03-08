-
North Carolina lawmakers recently approved changes to a traffic law intended to protect bike commuters.House Bill 959 will soon require cyclists to add…
-
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is getting mixed reviews on its new recommendations for bicycle safety rules. Cyclists’ groups support a…
-
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is getting mixed reviews on its new recommendations for bicycle safety rules. Cyclists’ groups support a…
-
North Carolina's "Share the Road" signs and "sharrows" on the pavement are confusing to many motorists.That's according North Carolina State University…
-
Members of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee are on a bike ride with members of the Cherokee Nation from Oklahoma.The 950-mile ride commemorates the Trail…
-
That pedestrian and bike bridge over I-40 near the Streets at Southpoint Mall has made a world of difference to the users of the American Tobacco Trail.…
-
Cyclists may soon have a convenient way to discourage bike thieves, thanks to new designs that use parts of the bikes themselves as locks.
-
Bike racks have come a long way, baby. If you're thinking about those old metal U shaped ones, well, where have you been?There are some amazing racks out…