Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Why Harper Lee Never Finished Writing Her True-Crime Book

1 of 6
Harper Lee in her family's law office.
Donald Uhrbrock
2 of 6
Mourners gather in front of the House of Hutchinson Funeral Home after flee- ing the chapel where the Reverend Willie Maxwell was shot to death during the funeral of Shirley Ann Ellington.
3 of 6
Harper, Alice, and Louise: the three Lee sisters together at the Alabama History and Heritage Festival in Eufaula in 1983.
4 of 6
Nelle Harper Lee in the offices of the Rammer-Jammer during her time as a student at the University of Alabama.
The University of Alabama Special Libraries Collection
5 of 6
National headlines from the murder of the accused Baptist Reverend Maxwell used voodoo as a derogatory association.
Casey Cep
6 of 6
A young Tom Radney, at work in his law office.
Courtesy of the Radney family.

What lessons can the now-deceased Harper Lee teach a modern-day investigative journalist? Writer Casey Cep retraced Lee’s footsteps to a small town in Alabama to find out. She reopened a 1970s murder case that Lee had once obsessively followed: a rural preacher named Reverend Willie Maxwell who was accused of killing five of his family members for insurance money.

Cep implanted herself in Coosa County and set out to retrace Maxwell’s trial. Like Lee, Cep interviewed townspeople about the case, but she also sought out anecdotes about Harper Lee herself.

Image of author Casey Cep.
Credit Kathryn Shulz
/
Casey Cep is an investigative journalist and the author of "Furious Hours".

Who was the brilliant and private woman behind“To Kill A Mockingbird,” and what were her personal politics and literary ideals?

Host Frank Stasio talks with Casey Cep about her book “Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and The Last Trial of Harper Lee” (Knopf/ 2019) which contextualizes Maxwell’s trial with modern sensibilities and brings to light new information about Harper Lee and her miserable perfectionism.

Note: This program originally aired August 14, 2019.
 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsCasey CepHarper LeeSouthern LiteratureTrue CrimeAlabamaMurder
Stay Connected
Grant Holub-Moorman
Grant Holub-Moorman coordinates events and North Carolina outreach for WUNC, including a monthly trivia night. He is a founding member of Embodied and a former producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Grant Holub-Moorman
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio