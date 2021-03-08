-
Demolition has begun on the former Pungo District Hospital in Belhaven, after Superior Court Judge Gregory McGuire denied a request to prevent the…
-
Vidant Health has opened a 24-hour urgent care clinic in Belhaven. It offers minor emergency and pre-natal care, a full lab, X-rays and a general family…
-
People who live in rural North Carolina are still more likely to suffer from serious health problems than their urban counterparts. Rural counties show…
-
-
The mayor of Belhaven, N.C. is walking to Washington, D.C., again, over hospital closures.Mayor Adam O'Neal made the trek last year when Belhaven Hospital…