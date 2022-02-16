Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

Duke's Krzyzewski misses 2nd half of win vs. Wake Forest

North Carolina Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 16, 2022 at 8:28 AM EST
Duke Boston College Basketball
Michael Dwyer
/
AP
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski leaves the court at halftime during an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Duke Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski didn't coach the second half of ninth-ranked Duke's 76-74 win against Wake Forest on Tuesday night.

Krzyzewski, who is retiring after this season, wasn't with the team as it returned to the court from the locker room after halftime. The team's official Twitter account later posted that Krzyzewski was “not feeling well” and wouldn't return.

Associate head coach Jon Scheyer, who has been designated as Krzyzewski’s successor for next season, took over as the teams began second-half play.

“He spoke to our team after the game,” Scheyer said. “He was still in the building and we got to see him for a few minutes. He was happy, but he needs to take care of himself right now and go from there.”

Krzyzewski turned 75 on Sunday, and was dealing with an apparent issue roughly midway through the first half, holding his forehead while Scheyer and fellow associate head coach Chris Carrawell seemed to be checking on him from either side on the bench. During a later timeout, trainer Jose Fonseca checked on Krzyzewski both at the beginning and the end of the stoppage.

But by the end of the first half, Krzyzewski appeared to be fine, standing up to applaud or shout instructions to his players.

Duke blew a 19-point second-half lead but won on Mark Williams' putback dunk with 0.4 seconds left.

Tags

Sports Mike KrzyzewskiDuke BasketballCollege BasketballDukeACC
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
More Stories