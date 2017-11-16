Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

At UN Climate Summit, The US Takes A Different Position

In this Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 file photo, Native people from Fiji sit in the convention center during the opening of the COP 23 Fiji UN Climate Change Conference in Bonn, Germany.
Martin Meissner
/
AP Photo
In this Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 file photo, Native people from Fiji sit in the convention center during the opening of the COP 23 Fiji UN Climate Change Conference in Bonn, Germany.

Nearly 200 countries are wrapping up the annual U.N. climate summit in Bonn, Germany this week.

It has been two years since the landmark Paris climate agreement, which aims to reduce carbon emissions and holds countries accountable for limiting the rise in global temperatures. But this summer President Trump declared he is pulling the U.S. out of the agreement. Meanwhile at this month’s conference, the U.S. state department has been more on the sidelines than in years past. The Trump administration hosted their primary event earlier this week: a forum promoting the use of fossil fuels.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Justin Catanoso, professor of journalism at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem and reporter for the environmental news outlet Mongabay.com, about what he is seeing on the ground in Bonn this week.

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
