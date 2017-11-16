At UN Climate Summit, The US Takes A Different Position

Nearly 200 countries are wrapping up the annual U.N. climate summit in Bonn, Germany this week.

It has been two years since the landmark Paris climate agreement, which aims to reduce carbon emissions and holds countries accountable for limiting the rise in global temperatures. But this summer President Trump declared he is pulling the U.S. out of the agreement. Meanwhile at this month’s conference, the U.S. state department has been more on the sidelines than in years past. The Trump administration hosted their primary event earlier this week: a forum promoting the use of fossil fuels.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Justin Catanoso, professor of journalism at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem and reporter for the environmental news outlet Mongabay.com, about what he is seeing on the ground in Bonn this week.