Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Political Junkie: SCOTUS Looks At Political Gerrymandering And Gun Control After Las Vegas

Image of Ken Rudin, the Political Junkie
kenrudinpolitics.com
/

 

This week the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments about a case from Wisconsin regarding the constitutionality of political gerrymandering. 

The court appears to be split and all eyes are on Justice Anthony Kennedy as the probable deciding vote. The ruling will likely have implications for maps in other states including North Carolina. Meanwhile an effort is picking up steam in Congress to regulate “bump stocks” after the mass shooting this week in Las Vegas. A bump stock is a device that helps semiautomatic guns fire like fully-automatic weapons.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Political Junkie Ken Rudin about the impact of the Supreme Court’s ruling on political gerrymandering and how much traction gun control has in Congress after the mass shooting in Las Vegas. 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsKen RudinSupreme Courtpolitical gerrymanderinggun lawsbump stocks
Stay Connected
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio