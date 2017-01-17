Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Haunting Line Inspired New Historical Fiction Novel

2persim_1.jpg
Courtesy of Nancy Peacock
/

"I’ve been to hangings before, but never my own” is a line that came to author Nancy Peacock one day while she was on an early-morning walk.

The sentence left a lasting impression on her mind, and eventually became the premise for her new novel “The Life and Times of Persimmon Wilson” (Atria Books/ 2017). The historical fiction book tells the story of a slave-turned Comanche warrior named Persimmon “Percy” Wilson who is attempting to leave a record of his version of the truth before he is hanged.

Host Frank Stasio talks with author Nancy Peacock about the novel. Peacock reads at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill tonight at 7 p.m.; the Orange County Library in Hillsborough tomorrow at 6 p.m.; and at The Regulator Bookshop in Durham Thursday at 7 p.m.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsNancy PeacockHistorical FictionCivil War
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
