Battling Opioid Epidemic In North Carolina

Note: this program is a rebroadcast from December 15, 2016.

President Obama signed legislation this week allocating $1 billion dollars to address the nation's worsening opioid crisis. Overdose deaths are on the rise, and current policies are inadequate in addressing the issues.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Louise Vincent, a recovering addict, who lost her child, Selena, to a drug overdose. He also speaks with officer Donnie Varnell about how the law enforcement community is trying to address the problem. Also joining the conversation is WUNC data reporter Jason deBruyn and Dr. Robyn Jordan, who works in several Triangle addiction clinics and teaches at the UNC School of Medicine. ​

The North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition offers information and resources for those seeking assistance.