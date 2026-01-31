Photos: Chapel Hill students enjoy the snow day

A “bomb cyclone” brought heavy snow to parts of the Carolinas and ushered in frigid temperature to much of East Coast Saturday.

Charlotte saw one of its heaviest snowfalls in years — about a foot or more fell in the region. Treacherous road conditions led to an hourslong backup on Interstate 85 northeast of the city.

In Chapel Hill, residents took to any hill they could find to enjoy the unusually high snowfall.

1 of 9 — Sickles_SnowDayJan31_ 2.jpg A group of Chapel Hill students sledding near West Longview Street in Chapel Hill Peyton Sickles / For WUNC 2 of 9 — Sickles_SnowDayJan31_ 3.jpg A group of Chapel Hill students sledding near West Longview Street in Chapel Hill Peyton Sickles / For WUNC 3 of 9 — Sickles_SnowDayJan31_.jpg A group of Chapel Hill students sledding near West Longview Street in Chapel Hill Peyton Sickles / For WUNC 4 of 9 — Sickles_SnowDayJan31_ 9.jpg A group of Chapel Hill students sledding near West Longview Street in Chapel Hill Peyton Sickles / For WUNC 5 of 9 — Sickles_SnowDayJan31_ 4.jpg A group of Chapel Hill students sledding near West Longview Street in Chapel Hill Peyton Sickles / For WUNC 6 of 9 — Sickles_SnowDayJan31_ 5.jpg A group of Chapel Hill students sledding near West Longview Street in Chapel Hill Peyton Sickles / For WUNC 7 of 9 — Sickles_SnowDayJan31_ 7.jpg A group of Chapel Hill students sledding near West Longview Street in Chapel Hill Peyton Sickles / For WUNC 8 of 9 — Sickles_SnowDayJan31_ 1.jpg A Chapel Hill winter storm truck Peyton Sickles / For WUNC 9 of 9 — Sickles_SnowDayJan31_ 11.jpg Downtown Durham on January 31, 2026 Peyton Sickles / For WUNC

The state highway patrol said it counted at least 750 traffic collisions Saturday, but none was fatal. Temperature dips below freezing in many areas, and the frigid cold is expected to plunge as far south as Florida. Forecasters say the subfreezing weather will persist in the East into February.

(This story was written by the Associated Press; photos by Peyton Sickles for WUNC)