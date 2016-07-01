Political Junkie Ken Rudin: SCOTUS, HB2 And Benghazi
The United States Supreme Court issued decisions this week in several high profile cases related to abortion restrictions and immigration regulations.
The high court also agreed to hear North Carolina's redistricting suit. Their decisions could affect voters in November.
And the House Select committee concluded their Benghazi investigation. Will the $7 million search affect Hillary Clinton's run for the presidency?
Host Frank Stasio talks with political junkie Ken Rudin about the latest.