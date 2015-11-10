Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Duke Energy Abandons Plans For Transmission Towers In Western North Carolina

Duke Energy has scrapped a proposal to build new transmission lines in western North Carolina.

The decision comes after environmental groups raised concerns about the plans for 45 miles worth of towers from Asheville to South Carolina. The controversy attracted more than 9,000 public comments online.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Frank Taylor, managing editor of Carolina Public Press, about the movement against Duke Energy's proposal, and how those plans have changed.

