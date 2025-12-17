Year in Review: WUNC's top race, class and communities stories. Plus, comedian Alonzo Bodden returns to Raleigh.

0:01:00

Year in Review: WUNC reporters recap biggest stories of the year

WUNC's Race, Class & Communities Reporter Aaron Sánchez-Guerra talks about immigration raids, the climate of fear felt in many North Carolina communities, and the other big stories he covered in 2025.

Aaron Sánchez-Guerra, Race, Class & Communities Reporter, WUNC

0:13:00

A new investigation by The Assembly finds North Carolina’s “Lawyers Who Kept Screwing Up”

Federal judges repeatedly cited lack of professionalism and timeliness from state lawyers in federal court. Even after repeated efforts for change, judges worry there isn’t a clear mechanism for meaningful consequences that could change the behavior. The state says it doesn’t have enough lawyers, and those it does have are overworked.

Leoneda Inge speaks with reporters from The Assembly about their recent story The Lawyers Who Kept Screwing Up.

Jeffrey Billman, is a politics and law reporter for The Assembly

Michael Hewlett, is a criminal justice reporter for The Assembly

0:33:00

Comedian Alonzo Bodden talks aviation, family and returning to Raleigh for New Year’s Eve

Alonzo Bodden is a comedy veteran with more than 20 years in the stand-up game. A frequent guest on NPR’s Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!, Bodden got his start in aviation before pivoting to a career in humor. He will perform on New Year’s Eve at the Goodnights Comedy Club in Raleigh.

Alonzo Bodden, stand-up comedian and actor