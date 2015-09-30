Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Criminals Use Social Connections To Access Guns

Advocates for gun control propose stricter enforcement of background checks as a means to reduce gun-related crime.

A new study shows criminals are more likely to acquire guns from family members and other social circles than from direct purchase or theft, suggesting that background checks are driving criminals into an underground market. Researchers from Duke University and the University of Chicago found evidence that people who commit gun violence do not buy guns or acquire guns through theft.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Philip Cook, public policy professor at Duke's Sanford School of Public Policy and co-author of the study, about how criminals obtain guns and how law enforcement can control gun circulation.

