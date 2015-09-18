Neil Cribbs Combines Folk, Blues, Jazz, Americana In Latest Album
Neil Cribbs has had a full tour of North Carolina scenery in his life. He grew up in Wilmington and attended college at Appalachian State University.
He spent a few years working outside the state after college but returned home and now lives in Raleigh. Cribbs is a guitarist and singer with many musical influences including folk, blues and Americana.
Host Frank Stasio talks with Cribbs about his music and latest album: Built, Broken and Mended, which was inspired by the Great Depression. Cribbs plays tonight at Southern Rail in Carrboro at 7 p.m., tomorrow at The Whiskey in Wilmington at 8 p.m. and next Friday at the Pleasant City Wood-Fired Grill in Shelby at 8 p.m.