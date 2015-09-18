Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Neil Cribbs Combines Folk, Blues, Jazz, Americana In Latest Album

Neil Cribbs is a blues and Americana guitarist based in Raleigh
Staton Carter Photography
/
Neil Cribbs is a blues and Americana guitarist based in Raleigh

Neil Cribbs has had a full tour of North Carolina scenery in his life. He grew up in Wilmington and attended college at Appalachian State University.

He spent a few years working outside the state after college but returned home and now lives in Raleigh. Cribbs is a guitarist and singer with many musical influences including folk, blues and Americana.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Cribbs about his music and latest album: Built, Broken and Mended, which was inspired by the Great Depression. Cribbs plays tonight at Southern Rail in Carrboro at 7 p.m., tomorrow at The Whiskey in Wilmington at 8 p.m. and next Friday at the Pleasant City Wood-Fired Grill in Shelby at 8 p.m.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsNeil CribbsSOT Live MusicRaleighAmericanaBluesFolk
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio