North Carolina's Continuing Shift From Coal To Natural Gas
Duke Energy Progress says it will convert another power plant from coal to natural gas.
Duke Energy's plans for the facility at Lake Julian in Asheville are another indication that the energy giant is increasingly relying on natural gas, in part because of its falling price.
The utility calls the transition for Asheville a "win-win:" cleaner energy and more jobs. Environmentalists say natural gas has its own negative consequences.
Host Frank Stasio talks with Kirk Ross, capitol bureau chief for Carolina Public Press, about North Carolina's changing energy portfolio. Ross also writes for Coastal Review and Al Jazeera America.