A Rising Tide: The Politics Of Sea Level Rise

The was originally broadcasted on 9/25/2014

In 2010, the science panel that advises the North Carolina Coastal Resources Commission released a report stating the state should prepare for 39 inches of sea level rise by 2100.

The report drew heavy criticism from public officials and coastal developers. Their protests led to legislative action that temporarily prohibited policy decisions and directed the panel to complete a new report that forecasts only for 30 years. The panel met on September 24th and will release a draft report by the end of the year.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC’s environmental reporter Dave DeWitt about the politics of sea level rise and what to expect from the new report.