The Budget, The Tax Code, And Moral Mondays
State lawmakers have less than six weeks to construct and pass a budget before the beginning of the next fiscal year.
The Senate released its spending plan last night, providing raises for teachers in return for sacrificing tenure. The General Assembly is also considering an overhaul to the tax code.
Meanwhile, 14 protesters from the Moral Monday movement were arrested after an overnight sit-in.
